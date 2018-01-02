Two people have died and a third has been injured in a climbing accident on Table Mountain, a major tourist destination in the South African city of Cape Town.

Local media reports said two bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning after emergency responders abseiled from a cable car to rescue the survivor late on Monday.

After the rescue operation, hundreds of tourists who had been stranded for hours on top of the mountain were ferried to the bottom in cable cars.

The African News Agency said the three climbers were using ropes when they fell and two died when they hit the ground.

The agency quoted Merle Collins, a spokeswoman for South Africa’s national parks service, as saying they had been abseiling down the mountain.