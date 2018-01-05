A man accused of the Christmas murder of a pub worker will face trial in June.

Kasim Lewis, 31, allegedly killed 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos between December 24 and December 27.

Iuliana Tudos’s body was found in Finsbury Park after her friends became concerned and retraced her steps (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, disappeared after finishing her Christmas Eve shift at the World’s End pub in Camden.

She was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27 after her friends became concerned and retraced her steps.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

A woman looks at messages and flowers left in tribute to Iuliana Tudos (Yui Mok/PA)

Lewis, of Friern Barnet, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wandsworth prison.

A trial date of June 11 was set with a plea and case management hearing on March 23.

Lewis was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Marks QC.