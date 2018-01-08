Prime Minister Theresa May is reshuffling her Cabinet, with reports suggesting around half a dozen senior ministers could be axed or moved.

Here’s the latest on the revamp, which could continue into Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has started a refresh of her ministerial team – updates will follow #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/QjGW7aUxx1 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

James Brokenshire: The Northern Ireland Secretary resigned in the first change to the Cabinet to be announced. A source said he had decided to stand down because he was facing major surgery within the next couple of weeks.Brandon Lewis: Immigration minister Mr Lewis has been made chairman of the Conservative Party – replacing Sir Patrick McLoughlin – and minister without portfolio, No 10 announced.Chris Grayling: The Conservatives earlier deleted a tweet congratulating Mr Grayling on being appointed party chairman.CCHQ In a major shake-up, the Conservatives announced prominent backbencher James Cleverly as deputy chairman, junior minister Chris Skidmore as vice chairman for policy, Maria Caulfield as vice chair for women, and 2017 intake MPs Kemi Badenoch and Ben Bradley as vice chair for candidates and vice chair for youth respectively.