Gardai investigating the IRA murder of a prison officer more than 30 years ago have rejected allegations that some detectives were refusing to cooperate with the inquiry.

Brian Stack, a chief prison officer in Portlaoise, was shot in the neck in March 1983 and died 18 months later.

His son Austin, who has campaigned for years to bring those responsible to justice, claimed he had been told significant information from an IRA informer had been put on a garda file on the killing as far back as 1990.

Former Portlaoise chief prison officer Brian Stack, the only prison officer to be assassinated in the Republic of Ireland (Irish Prisons/PA).

Mr Stack claimed he raised this information with an investigation team in January 2016. He said gardai did not acknowledge having the information until March 2017.

He went on to allege that the murder investigation was being frustrated by efforts to protect an informer.

In a statement on the claims, the Garda said it did not comment on the detail of on-going investigations in order to protect them.

The force also said they did not comment on remarks by third parties.

But they added: “The investigators leading the investigation relating to the death of Mr Brian Stack are satisfied that they have been provided with all the relevant information they require from within An Garda Siochana.

“The investigation team is receiving the cooperation of all relevant sections within An Garda Siochana in order to pursue all possible lines of inquiry.”

The Garda said officers were in regular contact with the Stack family to keep them informed of developments.

“An Garda Siochana is determined to bring the investigation into the death of Mr Brian Stack to a successful conclusion,” it added.

It was not until 2013 that the IRA admitted responsibility for Mr Stack’s murder.

He was left paralysed and brain-damaged by the shooting as he crossed a road outside the National Stadium in Dublin in late March 1983.

He suffered for 18 months before dying from his injuries at the age of 47.

The admission was made after Austin Stack was driven with his brother Oliver to a location in Northern Ireland with Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams for a secret meeting.

Mr Stack has previously claimed that a minority of gardai and prison officers colluded with the Provos in the early 1980s.

He said botched investigations into atrocities were more than simply poor policing and called for a public inquiry.

Mr Stack made the claim at the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement in November