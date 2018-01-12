Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny will be back in action at the British National Track Championships at the end of the month.

The 29-year-old, who returned to competition for the first time since the Rio Olympics at the Revolution Series last week, will compete in the team sprint alongside two-time Olympic gold medal winner Phil Hindes.

Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes will compete in the team sprint while fellow Rio gold medallist Callum Skinner will compete in the kilo at the National Championships (David Davies/PA Images)

They are two of seven Olympic gold medallists and nine Paralympic gold medal winners who will compete for national champion jerseys in Manchester from January 26-28.

Callum Skinner, who won team sprint gold alongside Kenny and Hindes in Rio, will race in the kilo, as will two-time Olympic team pursuit champion Steven Burke.

Katie Archibald will defend her three National Championship titles (Danny Lawson/PA Images)

Olympic and wold champion Katie Archibald faces a busy weekend as she defends the three titles she won at last year’s championships and also goes again in the keirin – in which she finished second 12 months ago – and the sprint.

Her fellow world champion and Rio gold medal winner Elinor Barker will join Archibald on the start line for the scratch and points races.

Dani Rowe, the 2012 Olympic team pursuit champion, will race in the endurance events as part of a field that also includes the likes of Emily Nelson, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, and Ciara Horne.