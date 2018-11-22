Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Glasgow.

The victim, named by police as Billyjoe Bates, was found seriously injured in Ashgill Road, Milton, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, from the city, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died on Thursday. His family have been told.

Police said following a post-mortem examination they were treating the death as murder and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland’s major investigation team by calling 101 and quoting incident 2422.