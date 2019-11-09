The Liberal Democrats believe it is “entirely possible” party leader Jo Swinson could be the next prime minister.

Education spokeswoman Layla Moran said “something weird” is happening in British politics which means “anything is possible” – including there being a Lib Dem PM.

Meanwhile, former home secretary Lord Blunkett has cast doubt over Labour’s chances of winning the election, and said “anti-Semitism” and “thuggery” in the party makes him “despair”.

– Labour’s chances of winning are “extraordinarily slim”, according to a former home secretary

David Blunkett, who served as a Labour MP for 28 years and now sits in the Lords, said the likelihood of Jeremy Corbyn securing a majority on December 12 is “extraordinarily slim”.

He also said “anti-Semitism” and “thuggery” in the party makes him “despair”, but urged moderates to “stay and fight” to ensure the “voice of reason” prevails.

– The Tories have pledged millions more GP appointments

6,000 more GPs. 50 million more appointments. GPs are the bedrock of the NHS – and we are going to back them #VoteConservative pic.twitter.com/zjAyh2WVRG — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 9, 2019

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a plan to create 50 million more appointments in GP surgeries every year under a Conservative majority government.

He said the extra appointments would be made possible by the delivery of 6,000 more doctors and 6,000 additional nurses, physiotherapists and pharmacists.

Layla Moran speaking at a Liberal Democrat rally at the Battersea Arts Centre in Lavender Hill in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

She admitted it is a “stretch target”, but said: “For once I actually genuinely think that it is possible.”

– Childcare policies will be a key battleground

✓ 30 hours of free childcare a week for all 2-4 year olds. ✓ 1,000 new Sure Start centres. ✓ Free school meals for all primary school children. Real change for families. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 9, 2019

Labour has announced plans to provide 30 hours per week of free care to all children aged between two and four, which it believes could save parents as much as £5,000 per year.

But under Lib Dem plans, working parents could receive 35 hours of free childcare per week when their baby reaches nine months.

– Michael Gove owes Matt Hancock a bottle of wine

Matt Hancock is awaiting his prize from Michael Gove (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Cabinet ministers had a bet on the degree of support MPs would provide to the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal when it came before the Commons.

Mr Gove said a vote on the principle of the deal would clear the Commons by three votes, but Mr Hancock said the figure would be higher, he told Sky.

In the end, the deal secured a majority of 30 at second reading and Mr Hancock said he is now awaiting the prize – a bottle of wine – from Mr Gove.

Baroness Warsi accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock of “whitesplaining” after he said others in the party “take a more balanced approach” on Islamophobia than her.

It comes after Boris Johnson said the Conservatives would be conducting a “general investigation into prejudice” – stopping short of calls for an independent inquiry.

Oh @MattHancock Thank you for “whitesplaining” this to me.I’m so glad I have colleagues like you who can educate me even after my 30 years of experience of work in Race relations “”Thousand apologies sir “ 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7TtX34PHT8 — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) November 9, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner got creative on a visit to an arts project in Leeds.

Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner visit the Scrap Creative Reuse Arts Project in Farsley, Leeds (Nigel Roddis/PA)

