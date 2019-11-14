A favourite royal fashion designer has been robbed by an axe-wielding moped gang who let down her car tyres and threatened her before fleeing with her expensive watch.

Amanda Wakeley, whose creations are worn by the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge, as well as actresses Kate Winslet and Angelina Jolie, was set upon in the Chelsea Harbour district of west London on Wednesday morning, according to her partner and financial PR adviser, Hugh Morrison.