Paramedics are treating around 20 patients after a serious crash involving a minibus in Cambridgeshire.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said it had sent a number of ambulance crews to the scene of the collision on the B1040 Somersham Road, near the villages of Woodhurst and Bluntisham.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said some people had been seriously injured in the crash, which happened at the junction with Bluntisham Heath Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

The collision involved a minibus and a car.

Scene of the crash near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 20 firefighters were also sent to the scene, according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A police spokesman said: “Multiple people are involved and some are seriously injured.

“The roads going in either direction at the junction have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Casualties were taken to Addenbrooke’s and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, a spokeswoman from EEAST said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.