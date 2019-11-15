An elderly woman died and 19 people were taken to hospital after a minibus overturned after a crash with a car in Cambridgeshire, police said.

Emergency services were called to a junction on the B1040 Somersham Road, near the villages of Woodhurst and Bluntisham, following the crash at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police said that a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the white Mercedes minibus, died at the scene.

The scene near the village of Bluntisham (Joe Giddens/PA)

The force said that 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.

Some were seriously injured, but further details are unclear, police said.

The driver of the black Volkswagen Golf, a man in his 70s, was also taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The East of England Ambulance Service said they were called at 4.51pm and their response included 10 ambulances and two air ambulances.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts one person died at the scene,” a spokesman said.

Six people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon and 13 people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

More than 20 firefighters were also sent to the scene, said Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.