A second elderly woman has died after a minibus crash in Cambridgeshire.

Barbara McGruer, an 86-year-old from Bedford, was one of the passengers in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision at around 4.50pm on Thursday.

The minibus collided with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road near the village of Bluntisham.

Ms McGruer died in hospital on Saturday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Another woman, who was also a passenger in the minibus, died at the scene. She has now been named as 85-year-old Margaret Henwood.

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

A total of 18 passengers between the ages of 60 and 80 were taken to hospital after the collision.

One person remains in a critical condition.

Ten people are also in hospital with serious injuries, including a man in his 70s who was the driver of the Volkswagen.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene with 10 ambulances, two air ambulances and more than 20 firefighters.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone with information to contact the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident 365 of November 14.