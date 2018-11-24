Unai Emery has revealed his secret to learning English – the Arsenal head coach watches Peaky Blinders.

The Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and has undergone intensive courses to improve his English.

Emery, 47, has spoken in English at all of his press conferences since being appointed and has clearly become more comfortable in recent weeks.

Unai Emery admits football is his passion (Adam Davy/PA)

He takes his side to Bournemouth on Sunday looking to extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches, although the Gunners have drawn four of their last five games.

The former Paris St Germain boss spends much of his down-time watching football, with Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe telling the BBC earlier in the week that he is “addicted” to the game.

Emery admits he is driven to work hard but will relax in front of a box set of the Birmingham-based crime drama and that it is also working as a learning aid.

“I don’t know if it (football) is an obsession,” he said.

Emery has been improving his English by watching the TV drama Peaky Blinders (Peter Byrne/PA)

“In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance. Football is my passion.

“It’s my work, but I don’t think every day that it is my work, it’s my best hobby. I feel very big the passion. I am doing my work with my desire.

“I can stay with my family, with my son, with my friends. Now I am watching English series to improve my English. Peaky Blinders. It is good but it is difficult (to understand), from Birmingham. And it’s very aggressive. But it’s good, it’s good.”

Emery and Howe followed a similar path into management – both having their playing careers cut short through injury.

While Emery retired due to a knee injury at the age of 32, Howe was three years younger when a similar problem ended his own career.

Both have impressed since moving into the dugout and Emery believes a premature end to a career on the pitch makes managers more determined to succeed.

“I think, yes,” he said when asked if moving into coaching in such a manner makes you more hungry to do well.

“In my personal experience, in my home, when I was very young all my family was in football – my grandfather, father played as a professional in Spain. I felt all the time football in my home. And when I could not be a player, my focus was: I want to continue in this world and in this professional activity.

“I started like a coach and today I am here. I think a similar situation may have been experienced by the Bournemouth coach.”