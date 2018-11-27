John Wall led the way as the Washington Wizards rallied from an early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 135-131 in overtime.

With the Wizards trailing by as much as 17 points in the first quarter, Wall and Otto Porter combined for 21 points in the second to help close the gap.

The pair also starred in overtime, with Porter taking the first basket to push the Wizards ahead before Wall made two jumpers to help extend the lead.

Wall finished with 36 points as the Wizards took a third-straight win at home, holding off an impressive performance from the Rockets’ James Harden, who had a season-high 54 points.

Congratulations once again to @JohnWall on moving to 3rd on our all-time scoring list!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/NUEEzhz6qA — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 27, 2018

The Boston Celtics took a much-needed win as they routed the New Orleans Pelicans 124-107.

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum combined for 66 points, all surpassing the 20-point mark in the first game this season that three or more Celtics have done so.

Kyrie finds Al for three x2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/5MG0NFqhbm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 27, 2018

The Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107, despite a second-half surge from Milwaukee.

A 25-point lead for the Hornets early in the third quarter was cut to just four with five minutes remaining, but Tony Parker took a crucial six points to help them clinch the win.

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb were the top scorers, both finishing with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson helped the Golden State Warriors rally from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 116-110, while the San Antonio Spurs edged the Chicago Bulls 108-107 as Ryan Arcidiacono missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Elsewhere, Doug McDermott scored a season-high 21 points to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 121-88 victory over the Utah Jazz, while the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 for a third-consecutive win.