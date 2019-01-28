What the papers say

Birmingham’s top scorer Che Adams could be on his way out of St Andrews, the Daily Mirror reports. Adams, who signed for the Blues in 2016, is subject of interest from Southampton, who have tabled a £8m bid, the paper reports. Fulham, Burnley, Leicester and Wolves are also interested.

Stoke are among the sides interested in taking on Burnley striker Sam Vokes, the Stoke Sentinel says. Vokes has three goals in 20 Premier League games this season and new Potters manager Nathan Jones is looking to spend £9m on the Wales international.