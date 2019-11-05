Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad for the decisive Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary despite a calf problem.

Real Madrid star Bale has not played since scoring in Wales’ 1-1 draw with Croatia on October 13 and must be considered a doubt for both games.

The 30-year-old’s future at Real Madrid has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, including on Monday when reports linked him with Manchester City.

❗️CYHOEDDIAD CARFAN | SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT❗️ Here’s your Cymru squad for our final @UEFAEURO qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Hungary later this month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🎟👉 https://t.co/z7wY8kuZ7M #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/F4EsaFYY2w — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 5, 2019

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said last week that Bale is “back out on the pitch working to get fit again”, but he is unlikely to be involved in their Champions League tie with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has also been included after recovering from a thigh problem.

Ramsey, who is yet to feature in Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifying campaign because of injury, has made two substitute appearances for Juventus in the past week.

Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham returns after injury and fellow defenders James Lawrence and Regan Poole are also included, as well as young Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt.

Aaron Ramsey is working his way back to fitness (Nick Potts/PA)

Swansea defender Joe Rodon and Charlton midfielder Jonny Williams are unavailable after undergoing respective ankle and knee surgery last month.

Long-term absentee David Brooks remains out, while Joe Allen is named in the squad despite being suspended for the trip to Azerbaijan on November 16.

The Stoke midfielder will return for the Hungary game in Cardiff three days later, with Wales needing to win their final two games to be in with a chance of qualifying for next summer’s finals.

Full squad: Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester), Davies (Stoke), Gunter (Reading), Williams (Bristol City), Davies (Tottenham), Taylor (Aston Villa), C Roberts (Swansea), Ampadu (RB Leipzig, on loan from Chelsea), Mepham (Bournemouth), Lockyer (Charlton), J Lawrence (St Pauli), Poole (MK Dons), Levitt (Manchester United), Ramsey (Juventus), Allen (Stoke), Wilson (Bournemouth, on loan from Liverpool), Smith (QPR, on loan from Manchester City), James (Manchester United), Vaulks (Cardiff), Morrell (Lincoln, on loan from Bristol City), Bale (Real Madrid), Vokes (Stoke), T Lawrence (Derby), T Roberts (Leeds), Matondo (Schalke), Moore (Wigan).