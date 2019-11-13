What the papers say

Ryan Fraser looks likely to be leaving Bournemouth but his destination is not north London, as had been predicted. The Daily Mirror, which cites TalkSport, says Liverpool are in advanced talks to secure the Scotland winger in the January transfer window. Arsenal had been interested in the 25-year-old after he had the second-highest number of assists in the Premier League last season. But his form has not continued this season and Bournemouth are keen to trade him before his contract expires next summer, with a swap with on-loan Reds winger Harry Wilson rolled into the deal.

Manchester United have offered Tahith Chong a new contract but he has not yet signed and is considering his options, The Sun reports. The paper says the 19-year-old Dutchman could follow in the footsteps of Paul Pogba who ran down his contract at Old Trafford in 2012, went to Turin and was re-signed by United on a then world-record fee of £89million four years later. Chong signed with the Red Devils in 2016 and his agent Erkan Alkan said that “top clubs” were watching the winger. Alkan added: “We are waiting to see what United come up with or else we will see what is the best for Tahith’s development next summer.”