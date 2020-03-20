The Betfred World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said on Friday in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

The statement added: “We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days.”

The 2020 @Betfred World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. We intend to host the final stages at the Crucible on rescheduled dates in July or August. Full statement: https://t.co/UTIqxNGRfs pic.twitter.com/BKmLAaOEtX — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 20, 2020

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: “These are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it.

“Fans around the world – as well as the 144 players involved – are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate has urged fans to work together to combat the virus.

WST chairman Barry Hearn has said “these are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it.” (Richard Sellers/PA)

In an open letter to supporters on the official England Twitter account, Southgate wrote: “For everyone in our country, the primary focus is undoubtedly to look after our families, support our communities and work together to come through what is clearly the most extreme test that we’ve faced collectively in decades.

“On behalf of all the team and staff, I would like to take this opportunity to send our sympathies to those who have lost loved ones already. Our thoughts are with you and with those who sadly will suffer similarly in the coming period.

“In the way you’ve all come together to support our team, we must now work together to combat a virus that is causing physical and emotional issues to so many. So, please continue to follow the guidelines for hygiene and also the sensible precautions put in place to control the spread of the virus in order to protect those most vulnerable to its impact.

“That responsibility lies with us all.”

Southgate also stressed “the heroes will be the men and women who continue working tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centres to look after our friends and families”.

England had home friendlies against Italy and Denmark that were due to take place this month cancelled, and UEFA then confirmed this week that Euro 2020 was being postponed by a year.

Southgate’s team had been due to face Italy and Denmark this month (Mike Egerton/PA).

Southgate added: “When we play again as an England team, it will be at a time when not only our country but the rest of the world as well is on the road to recovery.

“To play in a European Championship next summer will still be possible for all of our squad and so we shouldn’t spend another moment thinking about the postponement of the competition.”

The Rugby Football Union has announced all league rugby beneath the Gallagher Premiership has been brought to an end for the 2019-20 season. The RFU is in active discussion with the Premiership, which has been suspended for five weeks.

The RFU has confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for all league, cup and county rugby in England with the exception of the Gallagher Premiership, which the RFU is in active discussions with. Please read the full statement below. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 20, 2020

Wasps announced they are imposing reductions of 25 per cent to player wages to offset the slump in revenue caused by the suspension of the top flight.

On Thursday, Formula One confirmed the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix had all been postponed, and the Monaco race was subsequently cancelled. The earliest the new F1 season can now start is on June 7 in Azerbaijan.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in a statement on the team’s Twitter account: “We fully support the decisions taken yesterday, and we will work closely with F1, the FIA, the local promoters and our fellow teams to find the best answers for our sport in the coming months.”

Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart believes the England and Wales Cricket Board will prioritise getting The Hundred and Vitality Blast competitions on this summer over the County Championship.

Former England captain Stewart told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m expecting a season to potentially start in July, but it’s only potentially. I think they’ll look at getting The Hundred on and the T20 Blast. They’ll be the two priorities because of the financial implications to the game.”

The LPGA has postponed three more tournaments – the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii, the HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open in Los Angeles and the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in California, all originally slated for April – while rescheduling what was intended to be the year’s first major championship. The ANA Inspiration in California moves from April 2-5 to September.

As we continue to navigate the global Coronavirus pandemic, the LPGA informed its players today that three additional events on our schedule have been postponed. The LPGA also shared that the @ANAinspiration has been rescheduled for September. MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/rWfb3OrmqQ — LPGA (@LPGA) March 20, 2020

Swimming’s European governing body LEN announced the European Aquatics Championships, due to be held from May 11-24 in Budapest, had been postponed, with proposed new dates of August 17-30.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organisers have faced strong criticism over their insistence that as things stand this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games will go ahead as planned, with the Olympics due to begin on July 24.

As the Olympic flame reached the host city, IOC president Thomas Bach said: “While we do not know how long the tunnel we are all in at this moment will be, we would like the Olympic Flame to be a light at the end of this tunnel.”