The venue for June’s US Open has been closed indefinitely, with a decision on the staging of the tournament expected next month.

An executive order by New York governor Andrew Cuomo required non-essential businesses to close from Sunday evening, putting a stop to preparations at Winged Foot Golf Club.

The course is just five miles away from the coronavirus containment zone set up in New Rochelle.

USGA Championships and Qualifying Update Canceled and will not be rescheduled:-2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball -2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Canceled in their current forms and will be redesigned as events unfold:-U.S. Open Local Qualifying-U.S. Women’s Open Qualifying pic.twitter.com/cNMjtQg9wb — USGA (@USGA) March 17, 2020

“There are multiple variables that we need to consider, including the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local guidelines,” USGA chief brand officer Craig Annis told The Journal News.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and making relevant contingency plans. We expect to make a decision sometime in the middle of April.

“While construction onsite at Winged Foot has stopped for now, we are continuing to hold the dates for the US Open in June (18-21) and will monitor all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO (World Health Organisation) and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of the community.”

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals." Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

The first two majors of the season, the Masters and US PGA Championship, have been postponed and not yet rescheduled.

An early October date for the Masters has been rumoured while PGA of America officials hope to stage the US PGA at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco “at a date this summer”.

The R&A said last week it is proceeding as planned to stage The Open at Royal St George’s from July 16-19 and the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon from August 20-23, but were undertaking a “comprehensive evaluation” of their plans and considering contingency options.