Alfie Astwood sledging in the snow near Reeth (Danny Lawson/PA)Alfie Astwood sledging in the snow near Reeth (Danny Lawson/PA)
A Cross-country skier in snowy conditions near Buttertubs Pass in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)A cross-country skier in snowy conditions near Buttertubs Pass in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
Isobella Bellamy sledges near Newby Head Farm in the Yorkshire Dales National ParkIsobella Bellamy sledges near Newby Head Farm in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson)
Lucy Walls snowboards in the DalesLucy Walls snowboards in the Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)
Elizabeth Lewin, 10, in a snow tunnel near Newby Head FarmElizabeth Lewin, 10, in a snow tunnel near Newby Head Farm (Danny Lawson/PA)
A highland cow in snowy conditions near Swinithwaite (Danny Lawson/PA)A highland cow near Swinithwaite (Danny Lawson/PA)
Snowy conditions near West Stonedale in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)Snowy conditions near West Stonedale in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man walks a dog snowy conditions near Bainbridge (Danny Lawson/PA)A man walks his dog near Bainbridge (Danny Lawson/PA)
A cyclist out in the snowy conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)A cyclist out in the snow (Danny Lawson/PA)
A horse peers over a frost-covered wall (Danny Lawson/PA)A horse in a snow-covered field peers over a wall (Danny Lawson/PA)
A snow covered road sign in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)A road sign in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
A sheep in snowy conditions near Hardraw in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)A sheep in snowy conditions near Hardraw in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)
A farmhouse near Hawes in the DalesA farmhouse near Hawes in the Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)
A winter walk near Newby Head Farm in the Dales A winter walk near Newby Head Farm in the Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cross-country runners set off through heavy snow around Peebles in the Scottish Borders Cross-country runners set off through heavy snow around Peebles in the Scottish Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
The chilly conditions didn't put off these hardy souls near PeeblesThe chilly conditions didn’t put off these hardy souls (David Cheskin/PA)
A dog walker braves the elements in Bingham, NottinghamshireA dog walker braves the elements in Bingham, Nottinghamshire (Neil Squires/PA)
Londoners shelter from the snowLondoners shelter from the snow (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The scene at the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes in the Yorkshire DalesThe scene at the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wintry scenes in Hawes Wintry scenes in Hawes (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dog-walking in Eshiels, Scottish Borders Dog-walking in Eshiels, Scottish Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
On the sea front in Whitley BayOn the sea front in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)